Records: Retiring county manager doubled pay before leaving

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A county manager in North Carolina more than doubled her pay in the final six months before she retired, according to records.

Local media reported that records released Thursday show former Buncombe County manager Wanda Greene was paid more than $500,000 in the final six months before she retired July 1.

That included her pay, a retirement payout and a retention bonus she gave herself and 10 other employees. Greene had a base annual salary of $247,000. She was county manager for 20 years.

The records were released in response to an open records request by Asheville-area media.

County attorney Michael Frue would not discuss whether the pay was illegal.

Greene’s attorney, Thomas Amburgey, would not talk about the matter Thursday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating the pay.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.