SC Sen. Lindsey Graham unveils abortion bill

A law that would ban most abortions after 20 weeks is making its way through Congress.

The House passed their version of the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” this week. Thursday, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a similar bill.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who is co-sponsoring the act, says at 20 weeks of pregnancy a fetus has 10 fingers and 10 toes.

Joni Ernst – (R) Iowa: “They can make faces, they can yawn, and we also know that they feel pain.”

Sen. Graham says if an abortion provider violates the ban they could go to jail for up to five years or face steep fines.

Senator Lindsey Graham – (R) South Carolina: “The construct of this bill is that at 20 weeks the child is capable of feeling excruciating pain. Operations are routinely performed on unborn children at 20 weeks”

After the House passed their version of the bill on Tuesday, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says she hopes her colleagues in the Senate will do the same.

U.S. Congresswoman, (R) Vicky Hartzler – Missouri – “This just makes sense. We are one of the few countries in the world that still allow abortions at this stage. And that includes North Korea.”

Critics of the bill, like Tennessee Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, says the bill is unconstitutional and an “attack on women’s health”.

Steve Cohen – (D) Tennessee: “Forgetting about the rights of women guaranteed them by Roe v. Wade, the law of the land, which is the law of the land, which says viability comes at 24 weeks.”

President Donald Trump says he will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk.

20 states have passed similar abortion laws at the state level. They include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Laws banning abortion at 20 weeks have been blocked in three states: Arizona, Georgia, and Idaho.