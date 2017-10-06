School evacuated for ‘strange odor;’ turns out to be pumpkin spice air freshener

WCMH Published:

BALTIMORE (WCMH) — A “strange odor” at a Baltimore high school that prompted an evacuation turned out to be the scent of pumpkin spice.

The school evacuated around 2:30pm Thursday after students reported smelling a strange odor, sources report. Fire officials say the irritant was, in fact, a pumpkin spice air freshener.

The school’s president told sources the odor may have been a burned-out light bulb.

Officials said two students and three adults were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries, and dozens of students were triaged at the scene.

More stories you may like on 7News