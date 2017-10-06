Spartanburg International Festival among weekend event

(WSPA) — Taste some of the best barbecue around at Squealin on the Square. It’s happening Friday and Saturday in Laurens. The barbecue cook off and festival has lots to offer. They’ll have carnival rides, crafts, and music. They’ll even have a wing eating contest.

Get a tour around the world without leaving Spartanburg. The Spartanburg International Festival is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Barnet Park. You’ll be able to experience everything that other cultures have to offer. Admission is free but you will want money for food tasting tickets and shopping.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Noma Square. The event kicked off Thursday and lasts through Sunday. Get your fill of brats, pretzels and beer cheese. They’ll have a selection of brews on tap, live music and games. Find out how long you can hold a beer stein with their stein holding competition.