Asheville Regional Airport reopens after report of suspicious package

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Part of Asheville Regional Airport was evacuated after a suspicious package was found Friday morning.
Terminal Drive in front of the airport was also temporarily closed.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman said the airport is under normal operations and the terminal and drive had both reopened.
Tina Kinsey said an area in the terminal was evacuated while authorities investigating a suspicious package.
Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.