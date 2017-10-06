Asheville Regional Airport reopens after report of suspicious package

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Part of Asheville Regional Airport was evacuated after a suspicious package was found Friday morning.

Terminal Drive in front of the airport was also temporarily closed.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman said the airport is under normal operations and the terminal and drive had both reopened.

Tina Kinsey said an area in the terminal was evacuated while authorities investigating a suspicious package.

Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.