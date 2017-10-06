Upstate sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A funeral service will be held Friday for an Upstate sailor whose remains were returned home decades after his death in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Seaman 1st Class Milton Surratt was declared missing in action following the attack. More than 75 years later, the Mauldin native’s remains were identified.

His remains arrived in the Upstate on Thursday.

Surratt’s funeral is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel in Simpsonville. He will receive full military honors.

He will be buried at First Baptist Church Mauldin Cemetery.

Surratt enlisted in the Navy at the age of 19.

He was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack that claimed that lives of 429 crewmen.

Surratt’s family says they were notified that he was missing in action on Christmas Eve. Earlier this year, they learned his remains were identified after a cousin submitted DNA.