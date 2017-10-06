Vigil planned for missing Wellford woman

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A vigil will be held for a woman who disappeared several months ago in Spartanburg County.

Robbie Arlene Turner has been missing since January. Turner was last seen walking along Highway 292 near Ridge Road in Wellford.

Loved ones have been searching for her since and have offered a reward in their search for answers.

A vigil will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 137 Ridge Road in an effort to generate leads in the case.

Turner, 52, is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants and coat and had a pink walking cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Gaddy at 864-503-4680 or email him at mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org.