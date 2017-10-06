Woman dead after crash on Whitmire Hwy in Union Co., coroner says

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is dead after a crash on Whitmire Highway, according to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Katie Jane Morris.

She was flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck.

