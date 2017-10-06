Woman maced Walmart worker, fled with $950 in electronics, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman stole hundreds of dollars of electronics from a Walmart on Thursday night and maced a Walmart employee as she made her getaway.

The woman had loaded six CD/DVD combination players, valued at $950, into a shopping cart at the Walmart at 805 Town Centre Boulevard, police said. When an employee asked for her receipt as she left the store, she responded with mace, according to authorities.

She loaded the combination players into a dark four-door sedan and got away, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Clayton police Lt. Russell Flint at (919) 553-4611 ext. 7411.

