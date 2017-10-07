1 arrested after brutal attack at homeless shelter, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after beating another man unconscious, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday outside of the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission on N. Forrest Street.

38-year-old Sean Aaron Pendleton was arrested for aggravated assault and battery.

According to an incident report, there was video of the attack and police say that, after the victim was knocked unconscious, Pendleton continued to beat him.

They say he tossed him from a bench to the ground, stood over him, and repeatedly bashed his head violently against the concrete.

Police say Pendleton then continued to punch and kick the victim and even broke the victim’s leg.

According to the report, Pendleton told police that the victim kept asking him for sexual favors and he was tired of it.

Pendleton has been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

