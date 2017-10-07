Clemson takes on Wake Forest at home, leads 14-0 at half

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers look to continue their win streak as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home in Death Valley.

Wide Reciever Deon Cain scored first for the Tigers on a touchdown pass from QB Kelly Bryant. That was Cain’s second touchdown catch of the year.

RB Adam Choice punched in a four-yard run for the Tigers for their second touchdown of the first quarter, which makes four TDs on the year now for Choice.

Kicker Alex Spence connected on both PATs.

Q1: Clemson 14 – Wake Forest 0

The Tigers were unable to score in the second quarter. Their three offensive drives resulted in a fumble and two punts.

The Clemson defense has held strong and prevented Wake Forest from putting points on the board in the first half of play.

Wake Forest attempted a pass into the end zone with 4 seconds left in the half instead of a long field goal attempt. The pass was knocked out of play by Clemson defenders.

Halftime: Clemson 14 – Wake Forest 0