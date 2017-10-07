Confirmed case of rabies in Buncombe Co., health officials say

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A raccoon has been confirmed to have rabies, according to officials with Buncombe County Health and Human Services.

The raccoon was from the Beaver Lake area and was taken to Animal Control on October 4th.

After the animal was lab tested, the results came back positive for the rabies virus.

Officials say the raccoon was exposed to a possible stray medium-sized, gray, domestic, long-haired female cat in the neighborhood.

That cat is now being quarantined.

Any person who thinks they may have come into contact with the cat or raccoon should contact Communicable Disease immediately, officials say. The number is (828) 250-5109.

Officials also urge you to make sure your pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

