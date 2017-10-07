Family, friends pray for answers after Wellford woman goes missing

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Family and friends of Robbie Arlene Turner need your help to bring her home. Turner has been missing since January 16, 2017.

Saturday night, her family and friends gathered for a vigil to pray for Robbie’s return.

“We’re just praying and hoping that somebody can tell us something so we can have closure,” said Nellie Vernon, Robbie’s sister.

Robbie was last seen walking on Highway 292 near Ridge Road in January.

“We just thought maybe she went somewhere and she would come back,” said Dyanne Lyles, Robbie’s cousin. “Every day got longer and longer, and we realized that she would never walk off and not come back.”

As the days turned to weeks and then months, Robbie’s family is still trying to wrap their minds around the fact that she’s been gone for ten months.

“For her to vanish, we just feel like there’s something more than to this story. Somebody knows something,” Lyles said.

The family has put up a $1,000 reward hoping someone will come forward with answers.

“We just want somebody to have some compassion and to help us to know where Robbie is,” Lyles said.

Officials with the Wellford Police Department said there are no leads in this case. If you know where Turner is or have seen her, you are asked to call the police department.