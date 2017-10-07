Man found stabbed to death in woods in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found stabbed to death in the woods near Rutherford Street, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

A death investigation is underway after police got a call at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday about a man who was possibly dead near the QT gas station.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the chest, the coroner says.

Police say it appears that the man was homeless and was found by another homeless couple who then told the security guard at QT.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The stabbing is currently under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME or the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

