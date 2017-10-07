Parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to weather

(WSPA) – Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway have been closed in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Nate, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Facebook page.

They say these conditions increase the risk of rock slides, falling trees, and debris.

The closures include:

Milepost 355.2 (Mt. Mitchell State Park) – 382 (Folk Art Center), including access to the Craggy Gardens Area

Milepost 411.5 (US Route 276) – 469, including access to Waterrock Knob

Access to Mt. Pisgah will remain available, according to the post on Facebook.

The Pisgah Inn and Mt. Pisgah Campground will also be open.

These closures are for everyone, including cyclists and hikers, the post says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Clemson defeats Wake Forest 28-14 CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers look to continue their win streak as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home in Death Vall…

Greenville Memorial celebrates 1000th stem cell transplant Greenville Memorial Hospital is celebrating their 1000th Stem Cell Transplant patient.

2 soldiers killed, 6 injured after accident at Fort Jackson Two soldiers are dead and six others are hurt after an accident involving a military vehicle and a troop formation, Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas shooting leaves many with unanswered questions The attack in Vegas has several organizations across the country looking for answers and hoping for change, including Moms Demand Action. Th…