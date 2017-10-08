2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters Include 15 Upstate Athletes

Rosters for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were released Sunday afternoon and include 15 athletes from the Upstate. The head coach for the Sandlappers will be Dorman’s Dave Gutshall.
The 81st Annual Shrine Bowl Game will kick off at 2PM on Saturday, December 16th at Gibbs Stadium.
|2017 South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster
|Last Name
|First Name
|Jersey #
|Position
|HT
|WT
|School
|City
|State
|Henderson
|Adam
|81
|DL
|6’3
|267
|Berea High School
|Greenville
|SC
|Rogers
|Elijah
|42
|DB
|6’1
|168
|Blacksburg High School
|Blacksburg
|SC
|Deel
|Alex
|64
|OL
|6’1
|305
|Boiling Springs High School
|Boiling Springs
|SC
|Patterson
|Jermaine
|33
|WR
|6’0
|175
|Bluffton High School
|Bluffton
|SC
|Rush
|Darius
|84
|WR
|6’2
|179
|C. E. Murray High School
|Greeleyville
|SC
|Manos
|Hank
|74
|OL
|6’5
|280
|Chapin High School
|Chapin
|SC
|Britton
|Gunner
|50
|OL
|6’7
|295
|Conway High School
|Conway
|SC
|O’Neal
|Raiqwon
|85
|OL/TE
|6’5
|275
|Conway High School
|Conway
|SC
|Simon
|Christopher
|58
|DL
|6’3
|255
|Crestwood High School
|Sumter
|SC
|Walker
|Nathan
|32
|LB
|6’0
|212
|Cross High School
|Cross
|SC
|Venables
|Jake
|24
|LB
|6’1
|225
|D. W. Daniel High School
|Central
|SC
|Porter
|Ty’Quan
|15
|DB
|6’1
|190
|Dillon High School
|Dillon
|SC
|Covan
|Austin
|44
|LS
|5’10
|170
|Dorman High School
|Roebuck
|SC
|McFadden
|Jordan
|76
|OL
|6’4`
|285
|Dorman High School
|Roebuck
|SC
|Thompson
|Bryce
|2
|WR
|6’0
|185
|Dutch Fork High School
|Irmo
|SC
|Joyner
|Dakereon
|9
|QB
|6’1
|208
|Fort Dorchester High School
|N. Charleston
|SC
|Williams
|Justin
|26
|WR
|6’3
|194
|Fort Dorchester High School
|North Charleston
|SC
|Rice
|Cameron
|22
|RB
|6’1
|215
|Gaffney High School
|Gaffney
|SC
|Smith
|Dennis
|82
|WR
|6’2
|185
|Gaffney High School
|Gaffney
|SC
|Pinckney
|Sam
|19
|WR
|6’3
|210
|Greenwood High School
|Greenwood
|SC
|Thompson
|Bradley
|72
|OL
|6’4
|295
|Greer High School
|Greer
|SC
|White
|Quavian
|4
|DB
|5’10
|180
|Greer High School
|Greer
|SC
|Jeffcoat
|Trajan
|35
|LB
|6’3
|225
|Irmo High School
|Columbia
|SC
|Jones
|Khalid
|34
|LB
|6’1
|219
|James F. Byrnes High School
|Duncan
|SC
|Campbell
|Wyatt
|74
|OL
|6’6
|285
|Lugoff Elgin High School
|Lugoff
|SC
|Durant
|Mataeo
|20
|RB
|6’1
|193
|McCormick High School
|McCormick
|SC
|Blackmond
|Alec
|55
|OL
|6’1
|281
|Newberry High School
|Newberry
|SC
|Gore
|Tyler
|7
|WR
|5’10
|175
|North Myrtle Beach High School
|Little River
|SC
|Canaty
|Caderreus
|79
|OL
|6’3
|265
|Northwestern High School
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Hartman
|Sam
|10
|QB
|6’1
|182
|Oceanside High School
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|Daley
|Damian
|83
|DT
|6’5
|265
|Ridgeview High School
|Columbia
|SC
|Brown
|Kelijiha
|71
|DT
|6’1
|300
|Saluda High School
|Saluda
|SC
|McDuffie
|Sokoya
|80
|DL
|6’6
|275
|South Florence High School
|Florence
|SC
|Adams
|Eli
|90
|DE
|6’1
|220
|South Point High School
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Kendrick
|Derion
|1
|QB
|6’1
|175
|South Pointe High School
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Shugart
|Conner
|53
|LB
|6’1
|200
|Spartanburg High School
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Tindall
|Channing
|48
|LB
|6’3
|220
|Spring Valley High School
|Columbia
|SC
|Moore
|Tre
|46
|DE
|6’2
|240
|Strom Thurmond High School
|Johnson
|SC
|Williams
|Tyrek
|28
|LB
|6’2
|210
|Strom Thurmond High School
|Johnson
|SC
|Hutto
|Jackson
|73
|OL
|6’2
|295
|Summerville High School
|Summerville
|SC
|Peterson
|Braylon
|3
|DB
|5’11
|160
|T. L. Hanna High School
|Anderson
|SC
|Poore
|Chance
|89
|K/P
|6’3
|200
|Westside High School
|Anderson
|SC
|Keith
|Zion
|6
|DB
|6’1
|180
|Wilson High School
|Florence
|SC
|Reid-Stanley
|Tajh
|36
|DB
|5’10
|170
|York Comprehensive High School
|York
|SC
|2017 North Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster
|Last Name
|First Name
|Jersey #
|Position
|HT
|WT
|School
|CITY
|STATE
|Adams
|Jordyn
|2
|WR
|6’2
|180
|Green Hope High School
|Cary
|NC
|Ahlers
|Holton
|19
|QB
|6’4
|235
|Conley High School
|Greenville
|NC
|Brown
|Dyami
|4
|WR
|6’2
|185
|West Mecklenburg High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Brown
|Stephon
|9
|QB
|6’5
|220
|Robert B. Glenn High School
|Kernersville
|NC
|Carter
|Devin
|89
|WR
|6’4
|205
|Clayton High School
|Clayton
|NC
|Cochran
|Isaac
|74
|OL
|6’6
|290
|Concord High School
|Concord
|NC
|Crossen
|D. J .
|33
|DB
|6’2
|185
|James B. Dudley High School
|Greensboro
|NC
|Curry
|Joey
|1
|QB
|6’1
|200
|Murphy High School
|Murphy
|NC
|Davis
|Phillip
|78
|DT
|6’0
|316
|South Point High School
|Belmont
|NC
|Davis
|Marcus
|40
|DT
|5’10
|270
|Garner Magnet High School
|Garner
|NC
|Dunlap
|Malik
|26
|DB
|6’3
|200
|Harding University High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Dunn
|Chris
|84
|K/P
|5’9
|165
|North Davidson High School
|Lexington
|NC
|Edwards
|Mike
|71
|OL
|6’7
|355
|Southview High School
|Hope Mills
|NC
|Garner
|Jarrett
|82
|WR
|6’4
|195
|Hickory Ridge High School
|Harrisburg
|NC
|Glenn
|Bryson
|51
|DT
|6’3
|270
|Robert B. Glenn High School
|Kernersville
|NC
|Gonzalez
|Gabriel
|76
|OL
|6’5
|280
|Eastern Alamance High School
|Mebane
|NC
|Gwyn
|Jovaughn
|72
|OL
|6’3
|300
|Harding University High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Henry
|K. J .
|24
|LB
|6’6
|235
|West Forsyth High School
|Clemmons
|NC
|Hollifield
|Dax
|44
|LB
|6’2
|230
|Shelby High School
|Shelby
|NC
|Jiles
|John
|28
|DB
|6’3
|215
|Wake Forest High School
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Johnson
|Tyiyon
|10
|LB
|6’2
|200
|Havelock High School
|Havelock
|NC
|Jones
|Avery
|66
|OL
|6’4
|282
|Havelock High School
|Havelock
|NC
|Kane
|Joe
|46
|DT
|6’3
|270
|Heritage High School
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Landrum
|Tykel
|7
|WR
|5’9
|175
|Hendersonville High School
|Hendersonville
|NC
|MacKovic
|Nick
|68
|OL
|6’2
|300
|Walter Hines Page High School
|Greensboro
|NC
|Medeiros
|Chandler
|99
|DT
|6’3
|250
|South Iredell High School
|Statesville
|NC
|Miller
|Dante
|15
|WR/RB
|5’9
|185
|Richmond Senior High School
|Rockingham
|NC
|Nathan
|Gerald
|53
|LB
|6’2
|205
|Zebulon B. Vance High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Noel
|Donovan
|79
|OL
|6’4
|268
|Millbrook High School
|Raleigh
|NC
|Person
|Ricky
|6
|RB
|6’2
|210
|Heritage High School
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Rainey
|Jaren
|36
|DB
|6’3
|186
|Southwest Guilford High School
|High Point
|NC
|Ratliffe
|Javon
|48
|LB
|6’2
|215
|Scotland High School
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Robinson
|Matthew
|20
|LB
|6’3
|205
|South Point High School
|Belmont
|NC
|Sandidge
|Rick
|50
|DT
|6’5
|290
|Concord High School
|Concord
|NC
|Simon
|Miles
|22
|DB
|6’1
|192
|Hibriten High School
|Lenoir
|NC
|Smith
|Tyler
|75
|OL
|6’7
|305
|Scotland High School
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Smith
|Jahmir
|3
|RB
|6’0
|205
|Lee County High School
|Sanford
|NC
|Strait
|Caleb
|55
|OL
|6’3
|288
|East Bladen High School
|Elizabethtown
|NC
|Terry
|Javon
|42
|DB
|6’2
|190
|Wake Forest High School
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Tisdale
|Alan
|34
|LB
|6’4
|215
|Walter Hines Page High School
|Greensboro
|NC
|Turner
|Noah
|81
|SN
|6’0
|240
|Western Alamance High School
|Elon
|NC
|Whiteheart
|Blake
|85
|H/TE
|6’4
|243
|Mount Tabor High School
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|Williams
|Javonte
|32
|DB
|5’10
|210
|Wallace-Rose Hill High School
|Teachey
|NC
|Wilson
|Payton
|35
|LB
|6’4
|240
|Orange High School
|Hillsborough
|NC