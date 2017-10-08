2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters Include 15 Upstate Athletes

Rosters for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas were released Sunday afternoon and include 15 athletes from the Upstate. The head coach for the Sandlappers will be Dorman’s Dave Gutshall.

The 81st Annual Shrine Bowl Game will kick off at 2PM on Saturday, December 16th at Gibbs Stadium.

2017 South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School City State Henderson Adam 81 DL 6’3 267 Berea High School Greenville SC Rogers Elijah 42 DB 6’1 168 Blacksburg High School Blacksburg SC Deel Alex 64 OL 6’1 305 Boiling Springs High School Boiling Springs SC Patterson Jermaine 33 WR 6’0 175 Bluffton High School Bluffton SC Rush Darius 84 WR 6’2 179 C. E. Murray High School Greeleyville SC Manos Hank 74 OL 6’5 280 Chapin High School Chapin SC Britton Gunner 50 OL 6’7 295 Conway High School Conway SC O’Neal Raiqwon 85 OL/TE 6’5 275 Conway High School Conway SC Simon Christopher 58 DL 6’3 255 Crestwood High School Sumter SC Walker Nathan 32 LB 6’0 212 Cross High School Cross SC Venables Jake 24 LB 6’1 225 D. W. Daniel High School Central SC Porter Ty’Quan 15 DB 6’1 190 Dillon High School Dillon SC Covan Austin 44 LS 5’10 170 Dorman High School Roebuck SC McFadden Jordan 76 OL 6’4` 285 Dorman High School Roebuck SC Thompson Bryce 2 WR 6’0 185 Dutch Fork High School Irmo SC Joyner Dakereon 9 QB 6’1 208 Fort Dorchester High School N. Charleston SC Williams Justin 26 WR 6’3 194 Fort Dorchester High School North Charleston SC Rice Cameron 22 RB 6’1 215 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC Smith Dennis 82 WR 6’2 185 Gaffney High School Gaffney SC Pinckney Sam 19 WR 6’3 210 Greenwood High School Greenwood SC Thompson Bradley 72 OL 6’4 295 Greer High School Greer SC White Quavian 4 DB 5’10 180 Greer High School Greer SC Jeffcoat Trajan 35 LB 6’3 225 Irmo High School Columbia SC Jones Khalid 34 LB 6’1 219 James F. Byrnes High School Duncan SC Campbell Wyatt 74 OL 6’6 285 Lugoff Elgin High School Lugoff SC Durant Mataeo 20 RB 6’1 193 McCormick High School McCormick SC Blackmond Alec 55 OL 6’1 281 Newberry High School Newberry SC Gore Tyler 7 WR 5’10 175 North Myrtle Beach High School Little River SC Canaty Caderreus 79 OL 6’3 265 Northwestern High School Rock Hill SC Hartman Sam 10 QB 6’1 182 Oceanside High School Mt. Pleasant SC Daley Damian 83 DT 6’5 265 Ridgeview High School Columbia SC Brown Kelijiha 71 DT 6’1 300 Saluda High School Saluda SC McDuffie Sokoya 80 DL 6’6 275 South Florence High School Florence SC Adams Eli 90 DE 6’1 220 South Point High School Rock Hill SC Kendrick Derion 1 QB 6’1 175 South Pointe High School Rock Hill SC Shugart Conner 53 LB 6’1 200 Spartanburg High School Spartanburg SC Tindall Channing 48 LB 6’3 220 Spring Valley High School Columbia SC Moore Tre 46 DE 6’2 240 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC Williams Tyrek 28 LB 6’2 210 Strom Thurmond High School Johnson SC Hutto Jackson 73 OL 6’2 295 Summerville High School Summerville SC Peterson Braylon 3 DB 5’11 160 T. L. Hanna High School Anderson SC Poore Chance 89 K/P 6’3 200 Westside High School Anderson SC Keith Zion 6 DB 6’1 180 Wilson High School Florence SC Reid-Stanley Tajh 36 DB 5’10 170 York Comprehensive High School York SC

2017 North Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Last Name First Name Jersey # Position HT WT School CITY STATE Adams Jordyn 2 WR 6’2 180 Green Hope High School Cary NC Ahlers Holton 19 QB 6’4 235 Conley High School Greenville NC Brown Dyami 4 WR 6’2 185 West Mecklenburg High School Charlotte NC Brown Stephon 9 QB 6’5 220 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC Carter Devin 89 WR 6’4 205 Clayton High School Clayton NC Cochran Isaac 74 OL 6’6 290 Concord High School Concord NC Crossen D. J . 33 DB 6’2 185 James B. Dudley High School Greensboro NC Curry Joey 1 QB 6’1 200 Murphy High School Murphy NC Davis Phillip 78 DT 6’0 316 South Point High School Belmont NC Davis Marcus 40 DT 5’10 270 Garner Magnet High School Garner NC Dunlap Malik 26 DB 6’3 200 Harding University High School Charlotte NC Dunn Chris 84 K/P 5’9 165 North Davidson High School Lexington NC Edwards Mike 71 OL 6’7 355 Southview High School Hope Mills NC Garner Jarrett 82 WR 6’4 195 Hickory Ridge High School Harrisburg NC Glenn Bryson 51 DT 6’3 270 Robert B. Glenn High School Kernersville NC Gonzalez Gabriel 76 OL 6’5 280 Eastern Alamance High School Mebane NC Gwyn Jovaughn 72 OL 6’3 300 Harding University High School Charlotte NC Henry K. J . 24 LB 6’6 235 West Forsyth High School Clemmons NC Hollifield Dax 44 LB 6’2 230 Shelby High School Shelby NC Jiles John 28 DB 6’3 215 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC Johnson Tyiyon 10 LB 6’2 200 Havelock High School Havelock NC Jones Avery 66 OL 6’4 282 Havelock High School Havelock NC Kane Joe 46 DT 6’3 270 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC Landrum Tykel 7 WR 5’9 175 Hendersonville High School Hendersonville NC MacKovic Nick 68 OL 6’2 300 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC Medeiros Chandler 99 DT 6’3 250 South Iredell High School Statesville NC Miller Dante 15 WR/RB 5’9 185 Richmond Senior High School Rockingham NC Nathan Gerald 53 LB 6’2 205 Zebulon B. Vance High School Charlotte NC Noel Donovan 79 OL 6’4 268 Millbrook High School Raleigh NC Person Ricky 6 RB 6’2 210 Heritage High School Wake Forest NC Rainey Jaren 36 DB 6’3 186 Southwest Guilford High School High Point NC Ratliffe Javon 48 LB 6’2 215 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC Robinson Matthew 20 LB 6’3 205 South Point High School Belmont NC Sandidge Rick 50 DT 6’5 290 Concord High School Concord NC Simon Miles 22 DB 6’1 192 Hibriten High School Lenoir NC Smith Tyler 75 OL 6’7 305 Scotland High School Laurinburg NC Smith Jahmir 3 RB 6’0 205 Lee County High School Sanford NC Strait Caleb 55 OL 6’3 288 East Bladen High School Elizabethtown NC Terry Javon 42 DB 6’2 190 Wake Forest High School Wake Forest NC Tisdale Alan 34 LB 6’4 215 Walter Hines Page High School Greensboro NC Turner Noah 81 SN 6’0 240 Western Alamance High School Elon NC Whiteheart Blake 85 H/TE 6’4 243 Mount Tabor High School Winston-Salem NC Williams Javonte 32 DB 5’10 210 Wallace-Rose Hill High School Teachey NC Wilson Payton 35 LB 6’4 240 Orange High School Hillsborough NC