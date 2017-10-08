PICS: Laurens Academy closed on Monday due to storm damage

By Published: Updated:

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Academy will be closed tomorrow due to storm damage, according to school officials.

They say there are downed trees and damage to the playground, athletic fields, and the exterior of the gym.

So far, no interior damage or leaking has been found.

The school will be closed so that crews can continue assessing the damage and begin to clean up.

It will be decided on Monday whether or not the school will be open on Tuesday.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Laurens Academy

More stories you may like on 7News