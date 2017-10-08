Man killed in Greenville Co. single-car crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a single-car crash near Travelers Rest early Sunday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was headed south on Ridge Dr. near SC 11 around 3:40 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree.

The driver has been identified as Christopher Laws, 30 from Marietta, SC according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and was ejected from the truck.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.