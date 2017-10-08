Many walk to remember those affected by suicide, mental illness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people gathered in Greenville today to raise money for suicide prevention.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk began at 3:15 p.m. at Conestee Park on Mauldin Road.

People walked to remember and acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected the lives of so many people and their loved ones.

The money raised from the walk will go towards suicide prevention programs.

The purpose of the walk is to unite those who have been affected by suicide and to make communities more aware and more knowledgeable about mental health.

The walk not only raises awareness, but gives the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) the funds they need to invest in new research, create new educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.