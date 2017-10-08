Rapper Nelly released without charges after rape arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — Rapper Nelly was released from jail on Saturday while the police investigate an accusation by a woman who says he raped her on his tour bus.

Auburn police said they received a 911 call from the woman and they arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., about 4:37 a.m. Saturday.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Saturday afternoon that the singer was released from jail pending the investigation.

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

Nelly performed at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Friday night. He’s on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday, after that show, he sent out a Tweet that said in part: “its (sic) really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.

Rosenblum called the rape claim a “completely fabricated allegation.”

“Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” Rosenblum said in an email.

Nelly is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song “Hot in Herre,” which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002.

The song has been sampled and re-recorded by other artists and is ranked No. 21 on a Rolling Stone magazine list of top summer songs. Nelly is also known for the hits “My Place” and “Over and Over.” He appeared in the 2005 film “The Longest Yard.”

The following year he shared a Grammy for the song “Shake Ya Tailfeather” with Murphy Lee and Sean Combs.

Nelly is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

