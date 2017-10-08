Red Cross responding after homes damaged in Laurens, Pickens Co.

(WSPA) – American Red Cross workers are responding to storm-related damage in Laurens and Pickens County.

They say about 5 to 10 homes have been damaged.

Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are on scene assessing the damage and will help those who have been affected.

People in the Norris area can go to Six Mile Baptist Church for help until 9:00 p.m., according to Pickens County emergency officials.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

PICS: Damage left after possible tornado in the Upstate Tornado warnings have been in effect for several counties throughout the Upstate.

Man killed in Greenville Co. single-car crash A man is dead after a single-car crash near Travelers Rest early Sunday morning.

Family, friends pray for answers after Wellford woman goes missing Family and friends of Robbie Arlene Turner need your help to bring her home. Turner has been missing since January 16, 2017.