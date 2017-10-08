Red Cross responding after homes damaged in Laurens, Pickens Co.

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Christian in Laurens Co.

(WSPA) – American Red Cross workers are responding to storm-related damage in Laurens and Pickens County.

They say about 5 to 10 homes have been damaged.

Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are on scene assessing the damage and will help those who have been affected.

People in the Norris area can go to Six Mile Baptist Church for help until 9:00 p.m., according to Pickens County emergency officials.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Credit: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
Credit: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
Credit: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

More stories you may like on 7News

 