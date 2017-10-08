Wofford Wins Another Thriller

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Andre Stoddard opened overtime with his second touchdown run, and George Gbesee grabbed his second interception of the game to seal Wofford’s 35-28 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Wofford (5-0, 1-0 Southern Conference) started its final drive of regulation on its 20 with 3:01 remaining and two timeouts. The Terriers used a strong running game to get to the Western Carolina 34, but were stuffed on a fourth-and-5 after deciding not to try a long field goal at the buzzer.

Lennox McAfee started overtime with a 22-yard run and Stoddard scored up the middle on the next play. On Western Carolina’s possession, Gbesee took it out of the arms of a receiver in the end zone to end it.

Stoddard rushed for 157 yards and the Wofford defense made three interceptions of Tyrie Adams.

Western Carolina (4-2, 2-1) went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie it at 28 with 3:06 left in regulation on Donnavan Spencer’s first run of the game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)