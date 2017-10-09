7 Things to Do: October 9-15, 2017

Looking for something fun this week? SCENE has you covered with 7 Things to Do!
Fashion: Dress Like a Local Fashion Show, Thursday, Oct. 12, 6pm-9pm
Food & Music: Fall for Greenville, Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15
Family Fun: Jordan World Circus, Sunday, Oct. 15
Family Fun: Piedmont Interstate Fair, Monday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 15
Family Fun: Denver Downs Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, Oct. 14 – Sunday, Oct. 15
Sports: USC @ Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 14, Noon, ESPN
Sports: Clemson @ Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 7pm, ESPN