SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a crash on US 76 / 123 (Sandifer Blvd.) near Seneca on Oct. 9.

Frances “Frankie” R. Pruett, 74, of Northside Circle, Seneca died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash involved two vehicles at the entrance of the Schneider Electric Company around 6:55 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Pruett was driving her son to work when she attempted to cross the westbound lanes of traffic to turn east when the crash happened.