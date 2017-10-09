Firefighters urge preparation during Fire Prevention Week

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – October 8 marked the start of Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters around the Upstate are working to remind everyone that during an emergency every second counts.

Crews with Spartanburg Fire Department spent the morning at Spartanburg Prep teaching students about fire safety.

“There was a pot in there, and he turned it up, and then smoke started coming out,” said Zyriah Brown, a third grade student.

According to the State Fire Marshal there have been 80 fire fatalities so far this year, and 22 of those have happened here in the Upstate.

This year the theme for Fire Prevention Week is Every Second Counts.

“When time of fire starts in a modern building with modern furnishings, you may have less than a minute to even get out of the house or out of the building safely,” said Brad Hall, Fire Marshal for the city of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Fire Department is hosting an open house Sunday as part of Fire Prevention Week. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can tour the station, check out the fire trucks and try on gear.