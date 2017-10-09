Fmr. Furman athletic director Ray Parlier dead at 67

KINGSPORT, TN (WSPA) – Former Furman University Director of Athletics Wilbur Ray Parlier died Saturday at the age of 67.

Parlier served as the director of athletics at Furman in the 1990’s after starting his career in athletics as a trainer at Georgia Tech. He was active in the Jaycees during his time at the university and served as state president.

After leaving Furman, Parlier was the owner and operator of a Chick-fil-A franchise in Florida before moving back to Tennessee. He retired in 2012.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers in Kingsport on Tuesday from noon to 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Memorial on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Graveside service will follow at East Lawn cemetery.

#Furman mourns the passing of former head athletic trainer, athletics director Ray Parlier.https://t.co/8gleuthPqK — Furman Paladins (@FurmanPaladins) October 8, 2017