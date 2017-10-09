Greenville woman trains for marathon while undergoing chemotherapy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This year more than one and a half million people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer. There are a number of events to support the cause going on locally over the next few weeks.

And if there ever were a reason to get involved, it’s that you never know when you or your family may need the help.

Carol Simicich, in Greenville, never thought she would need it.

“I’ve worked hard to stay healthy, I eat well, I run, and then I get this. I was shocked, I was scared to death,” she said, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Doctor Stephen Dyar at Bon Secours St. Francis says chemotherapy was one of only a few treatment options for her, since her cancer was an aggressive type called “triple negative.”

“And her attitude when she came in was, if I have to have this, I’m going to do everything that I can do to help fight it back, but I’m also going to live my life in spite of that, and that’s what she’s done,” he said.

Simicich decided she wasn’t going to let chemo stop her from one of her greatest passions, running marathons.

“The first day I went out to run after chemo I thought, am I going to fall on my face, you know, what’s going to happen. Nothing happened. I ran.”

She kept running through three months of chemotherapy, and just a few weeks after finshing her last treatment, she plans to complete another marathon by the end of this month. No hair, no hat, just a lot of soul and determination.

“There are a lot of breast cancer survivors and there is a reason for that, so you have to focus on joining that big group,” she said.

5% of people in the US are cancer survivors, that’s more than 15 million people. And over the next month there are so many ways you can support the ones going through treatment, or the ones yet to be diagnosed.

Fundraisers like Pearls and Pumps on Tuesday October 17th and the American Cancer Society’s Greenville Gala Masquerade on November 3rd, help to support the cause on a local level.

You never know what’s down the road, but with the right attitude, hurdles are made to be overcome.

“I think we’re stronger than we realize. I will do it if I have to crawl across the finish line.” said Simicich.

