Inspections underway at South Carolina State Fair; Gates open Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- Crews are in place to make sure a tragedy like the fair accident in Ohio doesn’t unfold in the state’s capitol. Gates open Wednesday, but inspections have already started.

More than 60k people are expected here in Columbia, but before you can get on a ride, a group of inspectors has a strict checklist to make sure it’s safe.

Stands selling elephant ears and foot-long corn dogs are sure to attract the crowds. But hundreds of people are venturing to Columbia for the rides.

The deputy director of the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation gave an overview of how the inspection process works. “There are special inspectors hired by the state fair to do the actual inspections of the rides and then our auditors will follow up behind them doing detailed inspections of rides at random,” said Knight.

The rides are inspected to make sure they meet each of the manufacturer’s requirements. For the swings, inspectors are looking at the chains and latches.

The chief inspector, Robert Maxwell, says each ride is different and has its own set of standards. “Every ride has different requirements. each ride has different specifications. we have rides that have NDT tests, which are non destructive tests. that’s all put out there by the manufacturer and what those requirements are.”

But even after inspection is completed and operation permits are given, LLR says you play a role in your safety as well..

“Parents make sure the ride is appropriate for the child, if the signs you have to be at least 2 feet, make sure the child is 2 feet, and if the child is crying and carrying on, it’s probably a good idea to not let that child ride that ride,” said Deputy Director Knight.

The agency says after the tragic accident in Ohio, the Fireball ride will not be operating in South Carolina again this year. The department is waiting for the investigation to be completed and to see how the manufacturer will address the issues.