LIVE: Tornado confirmed in Pickens Co.

By Published:
Storm damage in Norris community of Pickens Co.
Storm damage in Norris community of Pickens Co.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Pickens Co. on Sunday.

They say it happened in the Liberty Highway area of the Norris community.

They haven’t come to a conclusion as to the strength of the tornado or exact path or width.