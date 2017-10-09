LIVE: Tornado confirmed in Pickens Co.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Pickens Co. on Sunday.
They say it happened in the Liberty Highway area of the Norris community.
They haven’t come to a conclusion as to the strength of the tornado or exact path or width.
