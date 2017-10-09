Man arrested after threatening to shoot up neighborhood, police say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at another man and making threats to shoot up a neighborhood, according to the Union Police Department.

The incident happened at about 11:41 p.m. on Saturday on Chambers Avenue.

Police say 20-year-old Christopher Tyler Wideman has been charged with aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a man and threatening to shoot him.

According to an incident report, the victim said he and his girlfriend were sitting on the front porch of their home when he noticed Wideman walking around.

He told police Wideman walked around the neighborhood for about two hours, saying he was a “real gangsta” from Spartanburg, and trying to start fights with people.

The victim said Wideman even threatened to “shoot up the whole neighborhood,” the report says.

When the victim approached Wideman to ask him to stop cursing and being loud because kids were around, he says Wideman got mad, walked away, and then came back with a gun.

The victim says Wideman pointed the gun at him three or four times and told him he was going to shoot him just to prove he wasn’t “no punk.”

According to the report, the victim called police and Wideman ran from the scene.

They later found him hiding in a bedroom closet in an apartment on W. Henrietta Street, the report says.

Wideman was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

