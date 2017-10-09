Man gets 11 years for stabbing, trying to shoot coworker while on meth

(WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to eleven years in the S.C. Department of Corrections for attempted murder, according to a press release by thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Wilkins says 50-year-old Paul Eugene Good has pled guilty to attempted murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The incident happened on December 10, 2015, when Good and the victim were at a home on Lake El Jema Drive in Piedmont to do some plumbing work.

Good and the victim were in the crawlspace under the house when Good fired a gun, according to evidence presented at the hearing.

He assured the victim the discharge was accidental, but later, when the two were working in a utility room in the garage, Good shut and locked the door and pulled out the gun again.

The victim, who is a former Marine, rushed Good and forced his arm into the air before the gun fired for the second time.

The two struggled over the gun, but the victim was finally able to get both hands on it.

That’s when Good pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was able to wrestle away both weapons and ran across the street to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police arrived and took Good into custody while the victim was taken to the hospital.

Good told police he had used methamphetamine earlier in the day and stabbed the victim because he thought he was the “front man” for a group of people who were trying to kill him.

