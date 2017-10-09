Man gets 20 years after sexually assaulting child in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man received a 20-year prison sentence after he sexually assaulted a child, according to a press release from Murray Glenn.
According to the release, 34-year-old Christopher David Strickland pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The crime was reported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2016 after a woman noticed an unusual spot on her child’s neck.
The child was taken to Mary Black Gaffney where more evidence of a sexual assault was found.
The child told her family what happened and described the crime in detail during a follow-up at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Spartanburg.
Deputies arrested Strickland on January 27, 2016.
DNA evidence was collected that tied Strickland to the case, deputies say.
Strickland, who had no prior criminal record, will serve 85 percent of the 20-year prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
His name will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry.
