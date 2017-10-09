Missing 15-day-old baby girl found dead in Georgia woods

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The body of a 15-day-old Georgia baby who had been reported missing has been found in woods behind her family’s home.

Caliyah McNabb’s body was found inside a duffel bag, news outlets reported.

The child’s father, Christopher McNabb, fled shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday, according to the reports, which cited the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The father, 27, was apprehended hours after the baby’s body was found and charged with a probation violation involving a burglary. But the Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted sheriff’s spokesman Keith Crum as saying that investigators do not have probable cause to charge anyone in connection with the baby’s death.

“A 15-day-old child obviously didn’t leave by themselves,” Crum said.

Authorities say the baby was fed and changed about 5 a.m. Saturday and put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister at a mobile home park in Covington, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) outside of Atlanta. The infant was discovered missing from her bed five hours later.

“She was so little. She was just precious,” said the baby’s grandfather Tim Bell. “From the first time you pick them up, there’s love there. That love is broken. It hurts like I have never hurt before.”

The father eluded investigators by jumping out of a vehicle and ran. He was found near a convenience store.

The infant’s mother was questioned by police and released.

