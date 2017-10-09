Murder suspect’s dad denied bond reduction

HENDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The father of a murder suspect who evaded authorities during a six-day manhunt had a bond reduction hearing on Monday.

Phillip Michael Stroupe, 65, of Bursnville, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

He is also facing felony accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping.

District Attorney Greg Newman says a motion to reduce Strope’s bond from the current $500,000 was denied.

His son, Phillip Stroupe II, is accused of leading deputies on a chase in a car before stealing a mountain bike at gunpoint and hiding out in the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Authorities have also said he kidnapped 68-year-old Tommy Bryson of Mills River.

Phillip Stroupe II was captured in McDowell County after a six-day manhunt. At the time he was apprehended, Stroupe was driving Bryson’s truck.

Bryson’s body was found in a cornfield on Glenn Bridge Road in the Arden community.

Phillip Michael Stroupe knew his son kidnapped Bryson and assisted him in attempting to escape arrest, according to an arrest warrant.

Buncombe County deputies arrested three people accused of assisting Phillip Stroupe II.

Deputies have charged Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, with felony harboring escapee.