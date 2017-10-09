Possible tornado leaves severe damage across area

(WSPA) – Strong storms that swept through the area Sunday flipped mobile homes, snapped trees and caused widespread power outages.

On Monday, crews continued to restore power and clean up the damage.

At least one person was injured in the storm in Laurens County. Deputies say the man was cut on his arm, but is expected to be OK. A mobile home community in Laurens County was damaged, and Laurens Academy is closed Monday because of the effects of the storm.

Authorities said an area near the school looked like a “war zone.”

In a Facebook post, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said it assisted the S.C. Department of Transportation clean up storm damage on Interstate 26, and said Highway 49 in Laurens near I-385 looked “like a war zone” with several trees and power poles snapped in half on Sunday evening.

Thousands remain without power across the area.

Duke Energy reports 1,174 customers are without power in the Upstate and 5,323 customers are without power in western North Carolina as of 5:41 a.m. Monday.

Blue Ridge Electric reports 144 members are without power, while Laurens Electric Cooperative reports 39 customers don’t have electricity early Monday morning.

Newberry County was also hard hit.

Authorities there say dozens of trees were downed and buildings damaged in the storm.

Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Laurens County Sheriff's Office Credit: Laurens County Sheriff's Office Credit: Laurens County Sheriff's Office Credit: Hadley Drake in Gaffney Credit: Heather Drake in Gaffney Credit: Dylan Mullinax in Gaffney Credit: Zane Phillips Credit: Zane Phillips Credit: Christian in Laurens Co. Credit: Sue Burbank in Enoree Credit: Daniel Stephens in Laurens Co. Credit: Daniel Stephens in Laurens Co. Credit: Daniel Stephens in Laurens Co. Credit: MaryBeth Wood in Gaffney Credit: MaryBeth Wood in Gaffney Credit: Candace Litwin in Pauline Credit: Christopher Chad Vaughn in Union Co. Credit: Margaret Ann Harris in Pauline Credit: Margaret Ann Harris in Pauline Credit: Margaret Ann Harris in Pauline Credit: Margaret Ann Harris in Pauline Credit: Margaret Ann Harris in Pauline