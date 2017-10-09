Schools off lockdown in Simpsonville

Greenville Co. Schools says Hillcrest High School and Bryson Middle are off partial lockdown.

Beth Brotherton with Greenville Co. Schools says there was a robbery suspect in the neighborhood.

Fountain Inn Police say the incident was a purse snatching in a post office parking lot. They had a vehicle description and found it empty.

They then found a couple of suspects in the woods near the vehicle.

A couple of people are in custody and they are trying to sort things out, according to the police chief.