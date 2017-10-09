Storm leaves trees, power lines down in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Three tornadoes touched down in the Upstate Sunday, which means a lot of damage was done.

7News talked with some people in Pickens County who lost everything in the storm.

Jerry Johnson says a cabinet fell on top of him as he laid in what was once the hallway of his home.

“It sounded like a helicopter and I asked my daughter what’s that helicopter doing, and she said that ain’t the helicopter, that’s the wind,” Johnson said.

The storm ripped through Robinson Bridge Road, leaving Johnson with almost nothing.

“You never prepared for nothing like that,” he said.

Down the road, signs of destruction could be seen in all directions.

Numerous trees were uprooted and sitting on of Bill Smith’s home.

“We grabbed the kids and ran and got to the door, it was already there so we couldn’t get out the door so we got in the tub,” Smith said.

After the storm, he checked out the damage.

“We have water leaks all over the place,” he said.

But he says it’s just material items. The true gift is that everyone in the Norris community made it out alive.

“When I looked down the hallway and was seeing all that stuff going by me, I thought it was over with, I wasn’t thinking none of us were coming out of it,” Johnson said.

