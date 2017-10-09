Study finds teens are growing up slower

(WSPA) — A new study finds teens are maturing slower than previous generations.

The study published in the journal “Child Development,” surveyed more than eight million young people between ages 13 and 19 between 1976 and 2016.

The number of teens who say they dated, drank alcohol, had jobs, and had drivers’ licenses were all down compared to previous generations.

63% of 12th graders said they dated, down from 86%. 67% admitted to drinking alcohol which is down from 93%.

Just 55% of 12th graders said they had paying jobs, down from 76%, and only 73% reported having drivers’ licenses, down from 88%.

The authors of the study suspect modern-day parenting and technology could play a main factor.