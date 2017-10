Suspect in custody after Texas Tech University officer shot, killed

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — 9:25 p.m. Texas Tech University officials say a student sought in the shooting death of a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured.

University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. Monday saying they’ve lifted a campus lockdown that was ordered after the shooting. No other details were immediately given.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing. During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

9:00 p.m.

No other information has been released.

8:50 p.m.

Texas Tech University in Lubbock has ordered a lockdown after a shooting was reported at the campus police station.

University officials issued an alert to students on social media Monday night, noting that the suspected shooter had not been apprehended.

The alert urged those on campus to “take shelter in a safe location.”

No other information has been released.

