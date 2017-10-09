Tornado touches down in Laurens County

By Published:

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors in a small Laurens County community spent Monday salvaging items after a twister touched down Sunday night.

The National Weather Service ranked the tornado as an EF-0 which is the lowest force on the Enhanced Fujita scale, but it still left a lot of damage in the Town and Country mobile home park near Curry Road. The twister ripped homes off of foundations, uprooted trees and knocked out power.

One man was seriously injured after being trapped inside his home.

“By the time I turned around to come out of the bathroom, I saw my bedroom window in the side of my trailer start ripping away,” said Drew Lambert, a resident of the park. “And the next thing I know, I got thrown in the trailer like a rag doll.”

Lambert’s arm and side were cut by debris. He received 16 stitches to his wounds.

The Red Cross is offering assistance to families affected by the storm.

More stories you may like on 7News