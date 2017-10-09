Tryon, Lake Lanier residents clean up after storms

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – Residents in Tryon and Lake Lanier neighborhood are still cleaning up the big mess left by the storms.

Several homes were damaged on West Lake Shore Drive along Lake Lanier, with the roof completely ripped off one of the houses.

On Melrose Avenue in Tryon, several trees had fallen Sunday, and taken power lines with them.

“Just as I turned the corner, heading down chestnut, my car like lifted off the ground and I thought I was hallucinating,” said Marilyn Doheny, owner of ‘Marilyn’s Historic Melrose Inn.’

When she returned to Melrose Avenue after a quick drive, she says the disbelief continued.

“I kept saying oh my God, oh My God,” said Doheny.

Gazeboes were tossed like toys and downed trees revealed a starkly different view for her guests.

“Just had a lot of construction done in the back,” said Doheny.

Residents surveyed the damage on Pacolet Street Monday afternoon.

“Just like a path of destruction throughout our little town,” said resident Faye Macintyre.

Power outages shut off traffic lights closed businesses.

“I have my little lantern and I’m reading by flashlight,” said resident Jean Wagner.

“Uncontrolled chaos,” said Tryon Fire Department Chief Geoffrey Tennant of how he’d describe the damage. “It’s just the sheer amount – the sheer number of trees that have come down, the sheer number of power poles that have broken.”

He says the downtown and residential parts of Tryon were hit hardest along with the Lake Lanier neighborhood.

“The only thing that I can compare it to in my experience is the blizzard of 93 that we had but we don’t have snow,” said Tennant.

“I feel empty inside,” said Doheny. “Yet I feel like I’ve got this emotional turmoil sitting there, like I really want to have a good cry or scream.”

Tennant said there were no reports of people injured because of the storms, and crews will be back out on Tuesday to assess the damage.

Residents said they were proud of how the community came together to help neighbors in a time of need.