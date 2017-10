BUNCOMBE Co., SC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman arrested on a probation violation has died at the detention center.

They say it happen on Oct. 6.

Booking officers were doing their rounds when they found the woman in her cell in medical distress.

The inmate was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is active and the NC Division of Health Service Regulation Jails and Detention Unit has been notified.