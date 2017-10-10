‘Before I Die’ wall comes to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new art installation in downtown Spartanburg comes with a question we all have: What do I want to do before I die?

The “Before I Die” wall is located at 127 W. Main Street.

This wall invites everyone to reflect on the answers that have already been given and write whatever is at the top of their own bucket list.

The board is expected to be up between one and four months.

