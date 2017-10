TAYLOR, SC (WSPA) – A bus was involved in a crash with a car, according to Beth Brotherton with Greenville Co. Schools.

The crash happened on Old Spartanburg Rd. between Brushy Creek Rd. and Hudson Rd. around 2:40 p.m.

Twenty Brushy Creek Elem students were on board.

No students were hurt, according to Brotherton.

Alternative transportation is being arranged.

They are waiting on another bus and some parents are coming to pick students up.