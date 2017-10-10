Fatal crash on Hwy 290 in Greenville Co.

SC Highway Patrol says a person has died in a crash on Highway 290 in Taylors.
SCHP says 3 vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash happened near Bulls Rd. around 1:39 p.m. on 10/10.
We will update with article when we get more information.
