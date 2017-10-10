Greer leaders consider new hotel, parking garage

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Greer City Council will vote on an ordinance that could pave the way for another hotel in the city.

If city council approves the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting, a developer would be able to purchase land and develop a hotel with more than 100 rooms. A parking garage with at least 90 spaces is also in the plans.

The company behind the proposal says commercial and residential space downtown is near full occupancy.

The proposed hotel is expected to draw new business to Greer.

Council members approved the ordinance, called Project Kaboom, on first reading last month.

Officials are staying tight lipped about the project and an exact location has not been announced.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greer City Hall on East Poinsett Street.