Head lice may be lurking in Halloween costumes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Christy Ott warns News 3, head lice can be potentially lurking in Halloween costumes.

With school back in session, the transmission of head lice is more common.

Parents need to know each time their child tries on a spooky costume or face mask, they risk the chance of getting those creepy crawlers on their scalp.

A few thing you can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to you or your little ones.

Put your costume or wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it.

Head lice survive less than one or two days if they fall off the scalp and cannot feed.

You can also wear a swim or wig cap to cover yours or your child’s hair to create a barrier that will be tough for lice to cross.