Less than 24 hours until the gates at the SC State Fair Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- We are less than 24 hours away from the gates opening at the South Carolina State Fair. Crews have been busy over the past few days setting up the attractions that will attract thousands of people to the capital city.

The state fair is the biggest event in the state. It draws more than 500,000 people over the 12 days. The Assistant General Manger explained how large crowds mean big bucks for education. “We have lots of folks coming on the grounds that will be using the electricity, buying food and apples, and bringing all of the agricultural products as well. Since 1997 the state fair has given more than $3 million in scholarships to our young folks,” said Nancy Smith.

That scholarship fund is generated through ticket sales and concession fees. The vendors also give back to the economy by shopping local.

For example, Aunt Martha’s partner with a Columbia-based butcher shop to get meat. Manager Telina Morris says buying local is their preference.

“If we can buy locally, we’d rather do that. When we go in a town or state we want to help the state grow so by doing that buying locally. It’s not just the fair coming in and taking the money out of the county, we come in and try to spend our money in the county,” said Morris.

Aunt Martha’s is expecting to serve more than 60,000 customers, which means 350 cases of corn dogs, hundreds of pounds of meat, and of course 16-hour shifts to make sure you get your fair food fix.

The fair kicks off Wednesday October 11th. New treats this year include a bologna burger and an okra corn dog.