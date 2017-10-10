Man in shot in Laurens Co.

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A man was shot at a home in Laurens Co., according to deputies.

The shooting happened on 10/10 around 3:27 p.m. in the 1100 block of Simmons Rd. in the Greenpond Community.

Deputies say they were dispatched for a domestic violence call.

While they were on their way, they were told a person inside the home was shot.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot to the upper extremities of the body.

He was taken to the hospital, but we don’t know his condition.

Deputies say they are still investigating and there is no threat to the public.