Man jumped on hood of school bus to avoid being hit, lawyer says

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) – A motorist accused of obstructing a school bus driver says through a lawyer he tried to stop the bus to complain a student passenger threw a bottle at his windshield, then was forced to jump on its hood when the bus began moving.

Baltimore County Police arrested 68-year-old Leverne Doran on Thursday and charged him with disorderly conduct, obstructing a school bus driver and other charges, court records show. A video shows Doran clinging to the front of the moving bus, banging on the hood.

Doran’s attorney, Steven Silverman, told The Baltimore Sun Tuesday that Doran disputes the police account. Silverman says his client stood in front of the bus to stop it, but when the driver inched forward that left him no choice but to avoid being hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More stories you may like on 7News

How to cut costs on travel including holiday flights From a big Southwest sale going on now, to the use of flight trackers, there are ways to boost your savings before you take off.

Less than 24 hours until the gates at the SC State Fair Open We are less than 24 hours away from the gates opening at the South Carolina State Fair. Crews have been busy over the past few days setting …

Upstate victims’ advocacy groups get $9 million in grants Upstate agencies that help victims of crimes are getting nearly $9 million in grants.

Tornado touches down in Laurens County Neighbors in a small Laurens County community spent Monday salvaging items after a twister touched down Sunday night.

Storm leaves trees, power lines down in Pickens Co. Three tornadoes touched down in the Upstate Sunday, which means a lot of damage was done.